Jake Garcia News: Joining Wolverines

Garcia has announced his commitment to Michigan, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Garcia will join the Wolverines, choosing to move on from ECU after spending one season with the Pirates. The 6-foot-3 senior, who previously appeared with Miami, threw for 1,426 yards (109-of-181), eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions across six starts this past season, adding on two scores with his legs. Michigan projects to start freshman phenom Bryce Underwood this season, and with experienced starter Mikey Keene (Fresno State transfer) also on the roster, Garcia projects to be little more than a reserve option barring injury.