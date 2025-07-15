Jake Merklinger News: In three-man race for QB1

Merklinger will compete against Joey Aguilar and George MacIntyre to be Tennessee's starting quarterback, Brett McMurphy of On3 reports.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Merklinger is a quarterback entering his second season with Tennessee. The first saw him log six completions and seven carries for a combined 70 all-purpose yards, which neither Aguilar nor McIntyre has logged for UT. However, Merklinger is not FBS proven as Aguilar and is no longer a new hot recruit like McIntyre, so the redshirt freshman will have his work cut out for him.