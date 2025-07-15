Jake Merklinger News: In three-man race for QB1
Merklinger will compete against Joey Aguilar and George MacIntyre to be Tennessee's starting quarterback, Brett McMurphy of On3 reports.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Merklinger is a quarterback entering his second season with Tennessee. The first saw him log six completions and seven carries for a combined 70 all-purpose yards, which neither Aguilar nor McIntyre has logged for UT. However, Merklinger is not FBS proven as Aguilar and is no longer a new hot recruit like McIntyre, so the redshirt freshman will have his work cut out for him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now