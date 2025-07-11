Jake Retzlaff News: Expected to bypass transfer portal

Retzlaff is withdrawing from school at BYU and plans on transferring without using the portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Retzlaff is still planning on playing for a new school in the fall, but he reportedly simply plans on enrolling at a new school without using the transfer portal. The quarterback, who previously planned to enter the portal after it was revealed that he was facing suspension from BYU for violating the school's honor code, will now look for a new program with the season a little under two months out.