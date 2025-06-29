Jake Retzlaff News: Plans to enter transfer portal

Retzlaff plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal due to a possible suspension in relation to an ongoing civil lawsuit, per On3 Sports.

Retzlaff's time with BYU will come to an end as the 6-foot-1 quarterback will head elsewhere in the wake of his current lawsuit. Retzlaff would face a possible Honor Code suspension due to the suit should he remain with the Cougars. The senior signal caller will retain a single year of eligibility at his next destination, barring any further legal complications. With Retzlaff out of the picture, Treyson Bourguet and Bear Bachmeier will likely battle for the starting spot in Provo.