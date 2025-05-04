College Football
Jalen Brown headshot

Jalen Brown News: Joining Razorbacks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Brown has announced his commitment to Arkansas, On3.com reports.

Brown will make the move to Arkansas, following a one-year stint with Florida State. The 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman, who started his collegiate career with LSU, tallied eight receptions for 75 yards with the Seminoles this past season. Brown will look to carve out a more substantial role with the Razorbacks this fall.

Jalen Brown
Arkansas
