Jalen Brown News: Joining Razorbacks
Brown has announced his commitment to Arkansas, On3.com reports.
Brown will make the move to Arkansas, following a one-year stint with Florida State. The 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman, who started his collegiate career with LSU, tallied eight receptions for 75 yards with the Seminoles this past season. Brown will look to carve out a more substantial role with the Razorbacks this fall.
