Jalon Daniels News: Healthy for summer

Daniels (knee) is healthy for Kansas' future practices, Shreyas Laddha of The Kansas City Star reports.

Wednesday marks Big 12 Media Day, and Kansas' head coach Lance Leipold dropped some huge news off the bat by saying his top quarterback is healthy. 2024 was somewhat of a rough year for Daniels, but he logged career highs in passing yards (2,454) and rushing yards (447). The quarterback will look to match more of his career-best 2022 production, which includes 2,014 passing yards, an 18-4 TD-INT ratio and six rushing touchdowns.