Javen Jacobs headshot

Javen Jacobs News: Participates in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Jacobs (undisclosed) was a participant in Utah State's spring practices.

Jacobs looks to be ready to go for the 2025 season after an unknown injury that sidelined him for the last five games of last campaign with New Mexico. The junior running back will enter his senior season with with Aggies, after logging 40 attempts for 277 yards and three scores in the 2024 year.

Javen Jacobs
Utah State
