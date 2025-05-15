Javen Jacobs News: Participates in spring ball
Jacobs (undisclosed) was a participant in Utah State's spring practices.
Jacobs looks to be ready to go for the 2025 season after an unknown injury that sidelined him for the last five games of last campaign with New Mexico. The junior running back will enter his senior season with with Aggies, after logging 40 attempts for 277 yards and three scores in the 2024 year.
