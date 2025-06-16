Javonnie Gibson Injury: Undergoes surgery on broken leg

Gibson (leg) underwent surgery on a broken leg suffered in the spring, Jesse Crittenden of Rivals.com reports.

Gibson was making waves during spring ball for the Sooners and was considered by many to be a candidate for a Week 1 starting job. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior, who transferred in from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in December, tallied 70 receptions for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns across 12 games last season. Head coach Brent Venables remains optimistic that he will be available to return early in the 2025 season, but his availability for Week 1 against Illinois State is certainly not a guarantee.