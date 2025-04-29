College Football
Jaxxon Warren headshot

Jaxxon Warren News: Impresses in spring camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 2:57pm

Warren (shoulder) has impressed in Colorado State's spring camp, Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan reports.

Warren impressing in Colorado State's spring camp indicates that his previously injured shoulder, which cost him his 2024 season, is good to go. The tight end is looking for his first counting stats as an FBS player, and spring signs point to him getting on the FBS stat sheet this year.

