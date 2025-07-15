Jay Haynes Injury: Restricted start to fall camp

Haynes (knee) will be restricted to begin Clemson's fall camp, Jon Blau of The Charleston Post and Courier reports.

Haynes underwent knee surgery after the 2024 ACC Championship Game. More than half a year later, the knee continues to be a problem, although Blau's update stating that the running back will be restricted "a bit" indicates that he is making at least some strides. Fortunately for Haynes, there is still more than a month before Clemson's 2025 team begins its regular season with a Power Four clash against LSU on Aug. 30.