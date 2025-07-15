Menu
Fantasy Home
College Football
Jay Haynes headshot

Jay Haynes Injury: Restricted start to fall camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Haynes (knee) will be restricted to begin Clemson's fall camp, Jon Blau of The Charleston Post and Courier reports.

Haynes underwent knee surgery after the 2024 ACC Championship Game. More than half a year later, the knee continues to be a problem, although Blau's update stating that the running back will be restricted "a bit" indicates that he is making at least some strides. Fortunately for Haynes, there is still more than a month before Clemson's 2025 team begins its regular season with a Power Four clash against LSU on Aug. 30.

Jay Haynes
Clemson
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now