Jayden Fortier News: Participates in spring practice
Fortier (knee) participated in Arizona State's spring practice, according to his X account.
Fortier posted several pictures of his participation in Arizona State's spring practice. One of them shows him leaping to catch a football. The action suggests Fortier's surgically-repaired knee is fine, so he will finally look to begin his collegiate career in 2025.
