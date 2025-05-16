College Football
Jayden Fortier headshot

Jayden Fortier News: Participates in spring practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Fortier (knee) participated in Arizona State's spring practice, according to his X account.

Fortier posted several pictures of his participation in Arizona State's spring practice. One of them shows him leaping to catch a football. The action suggests Fortier's surgically-repaired knee is fine, so he will finally look to begin his collegiate career in 2025.

Jayden Fortier
Arizona State
