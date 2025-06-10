Menu
Jayden Maiava News: Clearly top QB after spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Maiava is clearly the Trojans' top quarterback after their spring practice, Sam Gillenwater of On3.com reports.

The spring included Maiava competing against true freshman Husan Longstreet and transfer Brock Huard for USC's quarterback snaps. There have been questions about who has the edge, and the Trojans' head coach Lincoln Riley basically stated that Maiava seems to be their man under center.

Jayden Maiava
USC
