Jaylan Knighton Injury: Officially hits portal

Knighton (knee) is officially in the transfer portal, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com.

The tailback was reported to be no longer with the Mustangs as of early April, and now he'll officially seek a new program by way of the transfer portal. Knighton suffered a knee injury early in 2024 that prevented him from playing in more than two games, meaning he preserved his eligibility for one final season with a new program. His best year came in 2023 with SMU, when he ran for 745 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.5 yards-per-carry.