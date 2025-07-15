Joey Aguilar News: Will be in quarterback competition

Aguilar will compete against Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre to be Tennessee's starting quarterback, Brett McMurphy of On3 reports.

Nico Iamaleava, Volunteers' starting quarterback last season, entered the NCAA's transfer portal earlier in 2025 and committed to UCLA. Subsequently, Aguilar himself decided to change teams and committed to UT. Unfortunately for him and unlike Iamaleava, Aguilar does not have a starting role immediately etched in stone. The fall will see him compete with two other quarterbacks, but he has a slight edge over them in terms of experience. In both 2023 and 2024, Aguilar threw for more than 3,000 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.