Josiah Freeman News: Full go in spring

Freeman (undisclosed) was full go in the spring, Jackson Moore of 247Sports reported on the G5 Hive podcast.

Freeman sat out the end of Fresno State's 2024 schedule with an undisclosed injury. He entered 2025 not at 100 percent, but that is no longer the case, which should allow him to build up his statistical output for this year. In 2024, Freeman logged eight receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.