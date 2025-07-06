JT Clark News: Will prepare for pro career
Clark will prepare for a pro career, according to his announcement Sunday.
Clark will pass this season to prepare for pro football. He began the 2020s by excelling with multiple seasons that include at least 700 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. But in 2023 and 2024, injuries limited Clark's time on the field, so he will depend on further past success for pro prospects.
