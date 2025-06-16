Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
College Football
Juju Lewis headshot

Juju Lewis Injury: Expected back for Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Lewis (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season, Jake Gibson of the Paws up Podcast on the G5 Hive Podcast reports.

Lewis, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in September of 2024, is expected to be ready for the start of the Panthers' season. The 6-foot-1 junior appeared in four games prior to his unfortunate injury, totaling five receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Lewis projects to have a large role in FIU's passing game if he stays healthy this season.

Juju Lewis
Florida International
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now