Juju Lewis Injury: Expected back for Week 1

Lewis (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season, Jake Gibson of the Paws up Podcast on the G5 Hive Podcast reports.

Lewis, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in September of 2024, is expected to be ready for the start of the Panthers' season. The 6-foot-1 junior appeared in four games prior to his unfortunate injury, totaling five receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Lewis projects to have a large role in FIU's passing game if he stays healthy this season.