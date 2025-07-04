Kaleb Brown Injury: May be ready for start of season
Brown (foot) was full go in the spring, Steve Irvine of Bhambanner.com reports.
During the spring, Brown underwent foot surgery, which caused him to use a scooter for some time. There is hope that the wideout will be ready by the time UAB's 2025 season begins. Ideally, the Blazers' fall camp clears his availability prior to Aug. 28 against Alabama State.
