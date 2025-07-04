Kaleb Brown Injury: Should be ready for start of season

Brown (foot) was not fully healthy in the spring but will likely be ready by the start of the 2025 season, Steve Irvine of Bhambanner.com reports.

Brown underwent a procedure on his foot this offseason, which caused him to use a scooter for some time. And he missed spring ball as a result. Thankfully, he's got a plenty of time to heal up before the start of the regular season, and the expectation is he'll likely be ready to go by the opener. Still, it will be worth monitoring his status as the contest approaches.