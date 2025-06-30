Katin Houser Injury: Nearing full health after surgery
Houser (wrist) is nearing full health after undergoing surgery this offseason, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.
Back in May, as Igoe publicly projected East Carolina's depth chart, he announced that Houser is almost 100 percent and did some work late in the spring. Thus, he enters ECU's next camp with a probable status, likely to be ready for the 2025 Pirates' season.
