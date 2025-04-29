College Football
Kojo Antwi headshot

Kojo Antwi Injury: Recovering from Achilles injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Antwi is recovering from an Achilles injury without a clear return date, Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan reports.

Antwi suffered the Achilles injury while enrolled at his previous college, Ohio State, where he logged only one reception for eight yards. While there is at least an adequate chance he can be an impact player for Colorado State's 2025 team, it is unclear whether or not the Rams will have him fully available by the time their fall practice kicks in.

Kojo Antwi
Colorado State
