Lake McRee Injury: Injured in spring ball

McRee battled an undisclosed injury during USC's spring practice, Connor Morrissette of 247Sports.com reports.

McRee is expected to remain USC's starting option at tight end this fall, though his injury will need to be resolved first. Should his problem continue in the fall, that is where Walker Lyons and Walter Matthews are more likely to increase their statistical output. That said, there doesn't seem to be a major concern surrounding his injury leaving spring, and he has the summer to recuperate.