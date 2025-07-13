Menu
Fantasy Home
College Football
Le'Veon Moss headshot

Le'Veon Moss Injury: Arrested and charged Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 9:43am

Moss (knee) was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct Sunday morning, Rusty Surette of KBTX reports.

Moss got arrested around 1 a.m. after a police officer observed the running back making threats to a bystander, an unidentified man. Despite external efforts to de-escalate the situation, Moss continued to threaten the unidentified individual. It is unclear what exactly caused Moss to go off, and now he will have the arrest problem to deal with while trying to fully recover from a knee injury suffered in late-2024.

Le'Veon Moss
Texas A&M
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now