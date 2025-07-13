Le'Veon Moss Injury: Arrested and charged Sunday

Moss (knee) was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct Sunday morning, Rusty Surette of KBTX reports.

Moss got arrested around 1 a.m. after a police officer observed the running back making threats to a bystander, an unidentified man. Despite external efforts to de-escalate the situation, Moss continued to threaten the unidentified individual. It is unclear what exactly caused Moss to go off, and now he will have the arrest problem to deal with while trying to fully recover from a knee injury suffered in late-2024.