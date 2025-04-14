College Football
Martel Hight headshot

Martel Hight News: Could see time as wideout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 3:31pm

Hight could see time as a wide receiver this season, according to The Tennessean.

Hight is expected to see most of his playing time as a cornerback, but he was used as a receiver at times in the spring. He might be an option to add depth on offense, as two-way players in football could start to be more and more common after the impressive 2024 season of Travis Hunter for Colorado.

Martel Hight
Vanderbilt
More Stats & News
