Matthew Caldwell News: Heading to Austin

Caldwell has committed to play for Texas for the 2025 season, per source.

Caldwell will join the Longhorns following a single season with Troy. The 6-foot-4 signal caller appeared in 10 games for the Trojans in 2024, throwing for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions while adding five scores on the ground as well. The former Jacksonville State and Gardner-Webb transfer will presumably serve as the primary backup for projected future first-round draft pick Arch Manning, retaining a single year of eligibility with Texas.