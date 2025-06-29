McCae Hillstead News: Will compete for starting gig

Hillstead is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job following the departure of Jake Retzlaff, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Hillstead will compete for the starting gig after the news of Retzlaff's entry into the transfer portal following a civil lawsuit. The 5-foot-10 signal caller is expected to be part of a three-man competition along with Treyson Bourguet and Bear Bachmeier. Hillstead bring a level of experience to the roster as he previously threw for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns to eight inerceptions across eight games for Utah State in 2023 before transferring to BYU.