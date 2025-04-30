College Football
Mekhai White headshot

Mekhai White News: Big showing in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

White finished with a strong spring game and continues to fight for a role in the 2025 season, Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.com reports.

White has been observed playing with the second team throughout most of spring camp so he is not expected to make a large impact on the first team offense. Should the opportunity present itself, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver could see an uptick in usage after an impressive camp.

Maryland
