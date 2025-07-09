Mekhi Mews News: Cleared after surgery

Mews (lower body) is cleared for Houston's future practices, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Week 13 of Houston's 2024 season saw Mews suffer a lower-body injury that affected him when that year's Cougars finished their regular season and the subsequent offseason. Now that the wideout is healthy, he can focus on increasing his statistical production once again. 2024 saw Mews log career highs in receptions (29), targets (46) and receiving yards (253).