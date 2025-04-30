Nico Hamilton Injury: Strong spring game with bad finish
Hamilton logged 70 rushing yards and suffered a broken arm during Wyoming's spring game, the team's website reports.
Hamilton's excellent spring effort indicates that going into the summer, there was at least a good chance he would establish himself as a top running back for Wyoming. While there is still an absolute chance the redshirt freshman can do that, he will have to wait. It is unclear how long Hamilton will be out for because of his broken arm.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now