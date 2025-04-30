College Football
Nico Hamilton Injury: Strong spring game with bad finish

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Hamilton logged 70 rushing yards and suffered a broken arm during Wyoming's spring game, the team's website reports.

Hamilton's excellent spring effort indicates that going into the summer, there was at least a good chance he would establish himself as a top running back for Wyoming. While there is still an absolute chance the redshirt freshman can do that, he will have to wait. It is unclear how long Hamilton will be out for because of his broken arm.

