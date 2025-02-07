Nyzier Fourqurean News: Returning for one more year
Fourqurean was granted a preliminary injunction against NCAA on Thursday and will now return to Wisconsin for a final season, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
Fourqurean will return for a third year with the Badgers as he extends his eligibility another season. The 6-foot-1 cornerback closed out the 2024 campaign with 51 tackles (37 solo) and one interception on five passes defended.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now