Nyzier Fourqurean News: Returning for one more year

Fourqurean was granted a preliminary injunction against NCAA on Thursday and will now return to Wisconsin for a final season, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Fourqurean will return for a third year with the Badgers as he extends his eligibility another season. The 6-foot-1 cornerback closed out the 2024 campaign with 51 tackles (37 solo) and one interception on five passes defended.