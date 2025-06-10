Omari Evans Injury: Dealing with hamstring ailment

Evans dealt with a hamstring injury during Washington's spring practice period, per 247Sports.com.

Evans wasn't a full participant in the Huskies' spring practices, dressing on an on-and-off basis. The Penn State transfer still managed to make a good impression at camp, however, reportedly flashing his speed and hands. The receiver's injury doesn't sound all together too serious, but it's something to monitor as Washington commences its summer workouts.