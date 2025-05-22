Otto Tia News: Moving to tight end

Tia is transitioning from wide receiver to tight end, Joe Coles of Deseret News reports.

Tia spent the last four seasons as a wide receiver at Utah State, and after transferring to Utah in December he is also changing positions. The six-foot-four-inch, 220-pound senior certainly has the build for the position, and given his background he will likely be more of a receiving tight end than a blocking one. He caught 44 passes for 434 yards and seven touchdowns last season.