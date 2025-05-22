College Football
Otto Tia headshot

Otto Tia News: Moving to tight end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Tia is transitioning from wide receiver to tight end, Joe Coles of Deseret News reports.

Tia spent the last four seasons as a wide receiver at Utah State, and after transferring to Utah in December he is also changing positions. The six-foot-four-inch, 220-pound senior certainly has the build for the position, and given his background he will likely be more of a receiving tight end than a blocking one. He caught 44 passes for 434 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Otto Tia
Utah
