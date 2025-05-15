College Football
Porter Rooks headshot

Porter Rooks Injury: Remaining out in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 2:45pm

Rooks (undisclosed) has remained sidelined for Eastern Michigan's spring game, EMU reporter Zack VanNieuwenhze reports.

Rooks appears to still be nursing his unknown injury through the Eagles' spring practices and game. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver looks to be approaching his final collegiate season, but he still has plenty of time to navigate back to full health as the fall approaches.

