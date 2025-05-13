College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rahkeem Smith headshot

Rahkeem Smith News: Signs with Georgia Tech

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Smith has signed with Georgia Tech, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

It seemed obvious that Smith was looking for a big jump up the collegiate ranks, and he will get that by joining Georgia Tech, part of a Power Conference in the ACC. The wideout established how good he can be in the NCAA's top division, with over 500 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. Out wide, Smith logged 25 receptions for 349 yards and three TDs. As a rusher, he recorded the same number of touchdowns via 20 carries for 128 yards.

Rahkeem Smith
Georgia Tech
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now