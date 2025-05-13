Rahkeem Smith News: Signs with Georgia Tech

Smith has signed with Georgia Tech, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

It seemed obvious that Smith was looking for a big jump up the collegiate ranks, and he will get that by joining Georgia Tech, part of a Power Conference in the ACC. The wideout established how good he can be in the NCAA's top division, with over 500 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. Out wide, Smith logged 25 receptions for 349 yards and three TDs. As a rusher, he recorded the same number of touchdowns via 20 carries for 128 yards.