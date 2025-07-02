Rayshon Luke Injury: Misses spring with injury
Luke missed spring football with an undisclosed injury, 247Sports.com reports.
By missing spring football and entering the summer without a clear update on his availability status, Luke may miss additional time going into the beginning of Fresno State's 2025 season. Fortunately for him, there is still more than a month before the Bulldogs begin their season at Kansas on Aug. 23.
