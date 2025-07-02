Menu
Rayshon Luke headshot

Rayshon Luke Injury: Misses spring with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Luke missed spring football with an undisclosed injury, 247Sports.com reports.

By missing spring football and entering the summer without a clear update on his availability status, Luke may miss additional time going into the beginning of Fresno State's 2025 season. Fortunately for him, there is still more than a month before the Bulldogs begin their season at Kansas on Aug. 23.

Rayshon Luke
Fresno State
