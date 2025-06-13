Menu
Reggie Virgil Injury: Targeting return by fall camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 13, 2025 at 11:17am

Virgil is not 100 percent clear of a broken toe injury that kept him out of the second half of spring practice, but he's expected to be ready for the start of fall camp, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports.

While Virgil is missing out on reps with his new team after transferring in from Miami (Ohio), he's at least progressing from his broken toe and should have more time to gel with Behren Morton (shoulder) in fall camp. Virgil is still at least two weeks away from aerial movement, but there's still ample time to get healthy before camp fires up.

Reggie Virgil
Texas Tech
