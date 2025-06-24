Reymello Murphy News: Stands out in spring

Murphy (leg) reportedly stood out in the Huskies' spring practice session, per Graham Chamberlain of Storrs Central on the G5 Hive podcast.

Murphy only appeared in four games last season at Arizona and missed the final five games of the campaign with a leg injury. However, he's since transferred to UConn and is reportedly standing out in the Huskies' offseason program. Murphy figures to challenge for a starting wide receiver role this fall.