Reymello Murphy News: Stands out in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 24, 2025 at 8:43pm

Murphy (leg) reportedly stood out in the Huskies' spring game, per Graham Chamberlain of Storrs Central on the G5 Hive podcast.

Murphy only appeared in four games last season at Arizona, and missed the final five games of the campaign with a leg injury. However, he's since transferred to UConn and is reportedly standing out in the Huskies' offseason program. Murphy figures to be a starting wide receiver this fall.

Reymello Murphy
UConn
