Rickie Collins News: Expected to enter preseason battle

Collins is expected to be in a preseason battle with Steve Angeli for Syracuse's starting quarterback role, Brad Bierman of SI.com reports.

On April 7, Syracuse's head coach Fran Brown announced that Collins would be the starting quarterback going into the 2025 season. However, the team added Steve Angeli to the mix after spring, resulting in an expected QB competition this fall between the two. Collins' appearance at media days certainly doesn't hurt his cause, but the addition of Angeli certainly leaves the starting gig unsettled heading into fall camp.