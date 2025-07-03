Sean Brown News: Gets waiver to play in 2025
Brown has received a waiver for the 2025 season and will be eligible to play for Charlotte, per Hunter Bailey of The Charlotte Observer.
Brown is coming off a career year in 2024. The wideout reeled in 35 catches for 470 yards and one touchdown, and he should have another solid season up his sleeve this fall as he figures to once again slide into a starting role.
