Shamar Easter News: Heads to Chapel Hill
Easter announced his committment to paly for North Carolina for the 2025 season via his X account Wednesday.
Easter will join the Tar Heels following two seasons with Arkansas. The 6-foot-5 tight end appeared in just a single game for the Razorbacks in 2024, catching a single pass for 16 scoreless yards. Easter will retain three years of eligibility with UNC moving forward.
