Shamar Easter headshot

Shamar Easter News: Heads to Chapel Hill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 10:03am

Easter announced his committment to paly for North Carolina for the 2025 season via his X account Wednesday.

Easter will join the Tar Heels following two seasons with Arkansas. The 6-foot-5 tight end appeared in just a single game for the Razorbacks in 2024, catching a single pass for 16 scoreless yards. Easter will retain three years of eligibility with UNC moving forward.

Shamar Easter
North Carolina
