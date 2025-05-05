College Football
Shelton Sampson headshot

Shelton Sampson News: Running with first team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Sampson was observed running with the first-team offense during the spring game, Shannon Mia Belt of the Daily Advertiser reports.

Sampson transferred from LSU in search of more playing opportunity and seems to be settling in just fine with his new program which should earn him a large role in the upcoming season. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver has yet to make his first collegiate reception.

Shelton Sampson
Louisiana-Lafayette
