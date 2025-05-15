Sire Gaines Injury: Looking to be cleared by fall camp

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson is confident Gaines (lower body) will be back to full health by the start of fall camp, Bob Lundeberg of Sports Illustrated reports.

Gaines suffered an unspecified lower-body injury after the first three games of last season, his true freshman year. The 6-foot ball carrier reaggravated the injury in the winter, and he hasn't appeared in spring ball. He should be primed to return in the fall, though, and he remains the top candidate for the RB1 position for the 2025 campaign alongside senior running back Malik Sherrod.