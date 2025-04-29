Stephon Daily Injury: Goes down with spring injury
Daily (undisclosed) went down with an injury in the spring, Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan reports.
Daily going down with a spring injury means he will enter the summer questionable. It is unclear what his injury is, and its nature, but he still has several months before Colorado State's 2025 team is expected to begin its regular season at Washington on Aug. 30.
