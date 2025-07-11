Steve Angeli News: Preseason QB competition in line

Angeli is expected to be in a preseason battle with Rickie Collins for Syracuse's starting quarterback role, Brad Bierman of SI.com reports.

Head coach Fran Brown indicated during spring that Collins had won the starting gig, but the team proceeded to add Angeli to the portal after that. Angeli will thus join in the QB battle this fall and has a decent shot to wrestle away the job from Collins. the staff did take Collins to the team's media days, but it's best to still consider this a competition heading into fall camp.