Steven Blanco headshot

Steven Blanco News: Poised for backup duty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Blanco is expected to be the third running back in the pecking order for the 2025 season, Shannon Mia Belt of the Daily Advertiser reports.

Blanco is true freshman who will have to work his way up the depth chart if he wants to contribute during the upcoming season. The 224-lb running back is expected to play behind Bill Davis and Zylon Perry out of the backfield.

Steven Blanco
Louisiana-Lafayette
