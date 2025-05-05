College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tahj Bullock headshot

Tahj Bullock News: Going to Fort Collins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Bullock will transfer to Colorado State, per Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Bullock spent the past two seasons at Akron after starting his career with Virginia Tech. He played sparingly for the Zips, tossing for a combined 447 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He did run for eight touchdowns last fall, and has 12 total rushing touchdowns in his career, displaying his dual-threat ability. He'll likely be a backup at Colorado State.

Tahj Bullock
Colorado State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now