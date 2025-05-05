Tahj Bullock News: Going to Fort Collins

Bullock will transfer to Colorado State, per Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Bullock spent the past two seasons at Akron after starting his career with Virginia Tech. He played sparingly for the Zips, tossing for a combined 447 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He did run for eight touchdowns last fall, and has 12 total rushing touchdowns in his career, displaying his dual-threat ability. He'll likely be a backup at Colorado State.