Ta'ir Brooks News: Signs with UNC-Charlotte
Brooks has signed with UNC-Charlotte, according to the team's X account.
Instead of joining a Conference USA team, Brooks will transfer to an American Conference team. He was a hot commodity for FBS teams after logging 23 receptions for 406 yards (17.7 averaged per reception) and four touchdowns during Northern Arizona's 2024 season. The AAC will be a slightly bigger jump for Brooks to adapt to in 2025.
