Ta'ir Brooks headshot

Ta'ir Brooks News: Signs with UNC-Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 10:44am

Brooks has signed with UNC-Charlotte, according to the team's X account.

Instead of joining a Conference USA team, Brooks will transfer to an American Conference team. He was a hot commodity for FBS teams after logging 23 receptions for 406 yards (17.7 averaged per reception) and four touchdowns during Northern Arizona's 2024 season. The AAC will be a slightly bigger jump for Brooks to adapt to in 2025.

