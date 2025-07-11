Taji Atkins News: Lands at Texas State

Atkins will transfer to Texas State, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Atkins spent the 2024 season with Rice, where he tallied 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and failing to reel in any of his three targets. The 5-foot-7, 177-pound tailback will now head to the Bobcats, where he'll join a running back room already inhabited by Lincoln Pare, Greg Burrell and Torrance Burgess, among others. It seems unlikely that Atkins will leapfrog any of those running backs in the pecking order, but he should provide solid depth in 2025 and could be poised for a bigger role in 2026.