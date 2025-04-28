Tre Richardson News: Joining Commodores

Richardson has announced his commitment to Vanderbilt, per his personal X.com account.

Richardson will make the move to Vanderbilt after spending this past season with DII Washburn. The 5-foot-10 wideout tallied 52 receptions for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, along with 32 carries for 240 yards on the ground this past fall, while also returning kicks for the Ichabods. Richardson will look to compete for a role with the Commodores this offseason.